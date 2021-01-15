ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0327

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $352,526.52 and $132,364.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000199 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000944 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,773,792 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.