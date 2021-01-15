IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$35.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.