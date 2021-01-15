Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Immunic by 688.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $373.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

