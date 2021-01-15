Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.31

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $22.56. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 533,369 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

