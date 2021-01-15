Independent Bank (INDB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

