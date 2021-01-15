Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,140.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 60.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $8,140.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

