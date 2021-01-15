InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.62. InfuSystem shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 95,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $155,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

