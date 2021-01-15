Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 274,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

