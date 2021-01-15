Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Achieves $452,381.15

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $452,381.15 and approximately $110,131.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

