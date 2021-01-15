INLOCK (ILK) Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $351.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One INLOCK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00502450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.32 or 0.04149966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016279 BTC.

INLOCK Coin Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,118,872 coins. The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

