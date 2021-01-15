Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Down 16.4%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.06. 603,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 275,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $477,014.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innodata at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.