Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) PT Raised to $110.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CL King from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,305. Innospec has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innospec stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.67% of Innospec worth $344,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

