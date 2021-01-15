Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) is Donald L. Hagan LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDEC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

