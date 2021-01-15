Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 3,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.