INO COIN Price Tops $6.06 on Major Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $506,112.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

