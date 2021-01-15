Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $9.40. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 37,488 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INO.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

