Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.28. 14,892,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 5,697,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.
