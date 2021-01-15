Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.28. 14,892,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 5,697,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

