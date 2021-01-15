Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 30 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).

On Monday, November 16th, Charles Woodburn bought 32 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Shares of LON:BA traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 501.60 ($6.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 498.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617 ($8.06).

About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

