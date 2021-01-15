Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 30 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).
- On Monday, November 16th, Charles Woodburn bought 32 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).
Shares of LON:BA traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 501.60 ($6.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 498.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).
About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
