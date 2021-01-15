Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,424,950.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5740743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.