Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells 31,915 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Holmes Kalen sold 31,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,287,770.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ONEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.