Insider Selling: Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Insider Sells 1,177,873 Shares of Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 1,177,873 shares of Altair International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $270,910.79.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of Altair International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $60,424.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAO remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. Altair International Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

