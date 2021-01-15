Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $576,547.65.

Scott Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $66,585.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80.

NYSE:AYX traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. 1,112,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -457.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.