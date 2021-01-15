Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells 43,575 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $2,576,589.75.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 639,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 2,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.