Insider Selling: Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Director Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugene Durenard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00.

Shares of CODX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.