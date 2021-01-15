Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.20. 1,192,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,581. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The firm has a market cap of C$456.50 million and a P/E ratio of -31.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CMMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

