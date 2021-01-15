Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Sells 11,805 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $20,411,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

