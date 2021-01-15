Insider Selling: Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Shares of DCTA stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £55.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. Directa Plus Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.25 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

