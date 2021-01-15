Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) COO Sells 51,969 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. 301,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,402. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,047,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.