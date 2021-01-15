Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.78 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after buying an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after buying an additional 299,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

