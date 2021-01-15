Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $1,152,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $247.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.75. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.77.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

