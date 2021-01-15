Insider Selling: M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Insider Sells £25,820.94 in Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total value of £25,820.94 ($33,735.22).

Matthew Coulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).

Shares of LON MPE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 660 ($8.62). 8,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,962. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 648.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 599.79. M.P. Evans Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 724.32 ($9.46).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

