Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $9,136,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $30,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

