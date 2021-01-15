Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,499.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86.

On Friday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

RGNX opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

