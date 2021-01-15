Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,965,294 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00.

Shares of RLAY opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

