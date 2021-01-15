Insider Selling: Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$17,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,050,956.35.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

On Friday, December 11th, James E. Sinclair acquired 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,320.00.

Shares of TSE TNX traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 15,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,870. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$155.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

