Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

