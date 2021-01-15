Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

