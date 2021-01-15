Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,535.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.05. 866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $151.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

