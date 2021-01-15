Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,535.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.05. 866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $151.38.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
