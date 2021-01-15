Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

XOM stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 1,286,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

