Insight Folios Inc Buys 15,148 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 99,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,455. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

