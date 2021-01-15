Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,728.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $12,728.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,182,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.