Insolar Hits 1-Day Volume of $220,535.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $266,499.22 and $220,535.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

