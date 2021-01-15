Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Shares Gap Up to $300.00

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.00, but opened at $315.00. Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 82,333 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £330.21 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.08.

In related news, insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

