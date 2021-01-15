InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 11,176,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 23,912,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

NSPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

