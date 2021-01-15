Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $284.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.26. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $285.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.