Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $284.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.26. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $285.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.82 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
