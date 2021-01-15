Insureum Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Insureum token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $449,474.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

