INT (INT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $1.17 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.