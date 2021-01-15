IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Shares Gap Down to $555.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $555.00, but opened at $528.00. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) shares last traded at $546.00, with a volume of 73,849 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 530.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.58.

Get IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.