Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

INTC stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

