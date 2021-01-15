Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

